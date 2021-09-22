Congress destroyed Madhya Pradesh in 15 months: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chohan clamed that the Congress destroyed the state in 15 months.

Speaking at an event in Pandhana, Chouhan claimed that all development works stopped and schemes were halted, and that Kamal Nath, the previous CM, had stopped sending money to farmers.

"But during Covid, I provided Rs 8,000 crores to PM Fasal Bima Yojana account", he said, according to news agency ANI.

As four constituencies in Madhya Pradesh prepare for bypolls, Chouhan is looking to strengthen public perception of him as a proactive leader with no tolerance for corruption or wrongdoing.

Chouhan has been visiting poll-bound constituencies as part of his ‘Jan Darshan Yatra’ where he suspended three municipal officers who had corruption complaints against them. He has also been questioning officers thoroughly to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the beneficiaries.