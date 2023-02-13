Congress did 'irreparable damage' to judiciary back in time: BJP

The BJP on Monday rebutted Congress' criticism of the appointment of a former Supreme Court judge as governor, saying the party did "irreparable damage" to the judiciary when it was in power and cited instances from the past.

"History lessons for Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi. Indira Gandhi twice superseded the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, wanting to have a committed judiciary.

Also Read: Congress opposes Justice Nazeer's appointment as Andhra Governor, calls it threat to judiciary

"Did irreparable damage to India & Judiciary. India didn't get the finest CJI it deserved in Justice HR Khanna," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted.

Congress, @kharge ji & @RahulGandhi your bitter past

#2

Congressman Bahrul Islam resigned from RS made a judge of HC Then retired yet made a SC judge He gave a clean chit to Cong CM of Bihar Jagannath Mishra Then resigned from the SC to contest LS elections Then made RS MP — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) February 13, 2023

Accusing the Congress of having a "bitter past", he said its leader Bahrul Islam resigned from Rajya Sabha and was made a high court judge, and after retirement was appointed a Supreme Court judge.

He then resigned from the Supreme Court to contest Lok Sabha elections and was later made a Rajya Sabha MP, Bhatia added.

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP-led central government over the appointment of retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as governor, slamming the move as a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.