Congress did what it said: Rahul on MP loan waiver

Congress did what it said: Rahul Gandhi on Madhya Pradesh loan waiver

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 19:07 ist
Congress did what it said, while the BJP makes only false promises, Rahul Gandhi said Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress did what it said, while the BJP makes only false promises, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, taking a dig at the MP government's reported statement in the assembly that farmers in 51 districts benefited from the farm loan waiver scheme of the Kamal Nath dispensation.

In a tweet, Gandhi also shared a media report on the Madhya Pradesh government stating in assembly in reply to a question that farm loans were waived in 51 districts under the previous Kamal Nath dispensation.

"Congress -- Did what it said. BJP -- Only false promises," the Congress leader said.

Nath on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh government's "confession" in the Legislative Assembly was that 26.95 lakh farmers in 51 districts were benefited from the previous Congress-led dispensation's farm loan waiver. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath

What's Brewing

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

 