Congress didn’t probe Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death in 1953, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday in a programme to commemorate party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, said that the Congress government of the time did not conduct an inquiry after he passed away while being lodged in a jail in Srinagar.

The Jana Sangh was formed as a response to Nehru’s politics of appeasement, Nadda said, and Mukherjee was unhappy with Article 370.

“The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established to counter Nehru's policy of appeasement, which made him sad and worried. He gave the slogan ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan’ will not work. And he went to protest in Jammu and Kashmir on May 11, 1953, and mysteriously passed away on the morning of June 23 in a Srinagar jail,” Nadda said.

“The Congress and Nehru did not conduct an inquiry, even when his mother wrote to them. Only they can explain why,” Nadda said.

Nadda said that Mukherjee resigned from the Congress to form the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“On this day, in 1901 a great patriot, a proponent of cultural nationalism and a great educationist Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born. Today, crores of BJP workers are celebrating his birth anniversary,” Nada said