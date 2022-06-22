Congress distances itself from Acharya Pramod Krishnam's 'Thackeray must relinquish CM post' remarks

The Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's remarks that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not "delay" even a moment in relinquishing the CM's post, saying neither are these the party's views nor is he an authorised spokesperson.
In a tweet in Hindi, Krishnam said Uddhav Thackeray, respecting the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, who never gave importance to power, and while observing moral values to protect Maratha pride, should not "delay even a moment" in relinquishing the chief minister's post.
Tagging Krishnam's tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said neither are these the Congress' views nor Acharya Pramod Krishnam is an authorised spokesperson.
ना तो यह कांग्रेस पार्टी के विचार हैं, ना ही आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम कांग्रेस के अधिकृत प्रवक्ता हैं। https://t.co/MGrBqPibeQ
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 22, 2022
Responding to Ramesh, Krishnam said, "Authorised is temporary, but I am permanent, if you still have any problem, 'Jairam ji ki'."
Also Read: As Shiv Sena rebels claim majority, Uddhav Thackeray offers to step down as Maharashtra CM
An emotional Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday offered to quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him.
The rebellion by Shinde, who has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year-old Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink. The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
In the wee hours of Wednesday, Shinde and other rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat, where they had been camping since early Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves
Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit
4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week
A peek into IKEA's largest store in India
Why monkeypox may soon get a new name
Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?
In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender