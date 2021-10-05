Congress fields ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's wife for Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll

The Congress on Tuesday announced that Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, will contest the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming bye-elections.

Pratibha Singh has represented the same constituency in the past and the seat fell vacant after the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The party has also decided to field Sanjay Awasthi from the Arki assembly seat which fell vacant after the demise of Virbhadra Singh some time ago.

The Congress in an official communication announced that Bhawani Singh Pathania will contest from the Fatehpur assembly seat and Rohit Thakur from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat in the bypolls to three assembly constituencies in the state.

The Congress has also decided to field Raj Narayan Singh Purni for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Congress announces candidature for Sindgi and Hangal bypolls in Karnataka

The party has fielded Kalpana Verma from the Raigaon-SC assembly seat and Mahesh Patel from Jobat-ST assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The party also decided Rajesh Kumar Mishra will contest from Tarapur assembly seat in Bihar and Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwar Asthan-SC seat, also from Bihar.

The party fielded P M Kamalamma from the Badvel-SC assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh, in an official communication.

In Assam, Sailendra Nath Das has been chosen by the party to contest from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, while Luhit Konwar is being fielded from the Mariani assembly seat.

In Karnataka, the party has chosen Ashok Managoli to contest from the Sindgi assembly seat and Srinivas V Mane from the Hangal assembly constituency.

The bypolls for several Parliamentary and assembly constituencies will be held on October 30 and results will be out on November 2.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: