Congress finalises candidate for Kerala by-poll

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the Congress leaders in the state unanimously decided the candidate and recommended to the national leadership

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 03 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 20:28 ist

The Congress leadership in Kerala is learnt to have recommended deceased MLA P T Thomas's wife Uma Thomas as the party candidate for the upcoming by-election at Thrikkakkara in Ernakulam district.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the Congress leaders in the state unanimously decided on the candidate and recommended it to the national leadership. The national leadership will be formally announcing the candidate.

The ruling CPM, which now has 99 MLAs in the 140 member Kerala Assembly, is making an all-out effort to win the Congress's sitting seat. AAP is also likely to contest by joining hands with the Kitex Group-backed Twenty20 forum that has considerable influence in the locality. Hence the by-election is crucial to Congress.

P T Thomas, who was a two time MLA of Thrikkakkara, enjoyed much mass support and was having a clean image. Moreover, Uma, who is aged 56, was an active worker of Congress's student wing Kerala Students Union. Hence Congress considered her the most ideal candidate.

Kerala
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

