Congress flags 'colossal failure' on foreign policy front

Nepal Parliament on Saturday passed the bill to update the country’s new political map showing Indian areas as its part has given the main Opposition party Congress a handle to put Modi government in the dock and raise questions on its “colossal failure” on the foreign policy front.

BJP, which has repeatedly claimed that the Modi government has been able to do what could not be done in the last 70 years, was attacked by one after another Congress spokesperson, who accused the ruling party of “undoing the work of last 70 years”.

“You know where you stand, when even Nepal has the audacity to include your territory in its official map! You stand NOWHERE! Colossal failure on the foreign policy front for the BJP Govt, with this move by Nepal!,” said former I and B Minister and Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

Another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergil said the approval of map by Parliament of Nepal including Indian territory into Nepal is a “massive failure of foreign policy” being steered with “closed eyes” by BJP Central Government

“What could not happen in 70 years has happened under BJP rule; “Nepal draws a fictitious map while BJP naps,” he tweeted

AICC Social Media Department Rohan Gupta accused the government of “putting politics over diplomacy and governance”, alleging “this is a huge diplomatic failure of the Modi Government! They are undoing the work of the last 70 years !”

Congress member Udit Raj, a former BJP MP asked “would this tiny country (Nepal) dared to do like this in congress Govt ?.”

Congress, whose UPA governments in the past have regularly been panned for alleged “weak” foreign policy by the BJP in past, took to social media to berate Modi government’s handling of India’s relations with the neighbourhood countries.

Mumbai Congress parodied the Latin phrase Veni, vidi, vici ( I came; I saw; I conquered") attributed to Julius Caesar to attack Modi government on the issue. “I came, I saw and I blundered" - @narendramodi on his disastrous handling of India's foreign policy. #Nepal #NepalIndiaBorder,” it tweeted.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel chose the day to remind the Prime Minister that despite his so many visits to China, the neighbouring country occupied Indian land. “ While Chinese have again occupied our territory, important to remember the list of official visits to China Pt Nehru: 1 Shastriji:0 Indira ji:0 Morarji Bhai:0 Rajiv ji: 1 Narsimha Rao ji: 1 Devegowda ji: Gujral ji:0 Vajpayeeji: 1 Dr Singh:2 Modi ji: 9 (5 times as PM, 4 times as CM), ” he tweeted.

Responding to BJP’s reminder of India’s defeat in the 1962 war at the hands of China when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, Patel said, “One of the most decisive victories ever against Chinese happened in 1967 at Sikkim border. under the Congress govt India successfully inflicted huge casualties on the enemy, drove them back & won the confidence of Sikkimese ppl It was a befitting reply to 1962.”