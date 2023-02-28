Congress for justice, no 'vindictive' politics against competitor AAP, says Adhir

While AAP may be eating into Congress Party’s votes in several states, Congress Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his party never indulged in "vindictive" politics and no matter who is prosecuted, the stand of his party is for justice.

When asked about party’s stand on AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest, the senior Congress leader stated, “Congress party has never indulged in any kind of vindictive politics. So whenever there is a smacking of vindictive politics against anybody, whosoever, principally we will be opposing it. There is no reservation about it," said.

Chowdhury added that Congress believes in the politics of dissension, and disagreement. “So naturally you can extract the opinion of the Congress party that whosoever, high and mighty, may be persecuted. Congress or its stand (is) for probity, for justice, for liberty for equality,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday didn’t intervene in Sisodia’s case who is in CBI custody and moved the apex court against his arrest. The Court, however, asked him to "avail alternative remedies". Later, he resigned from his minister’s post, along with another AAP minister Satyendar Jain.

Chowdhury, when asked that AAP has been making inroads into Congress strongholds, responded, “If any party erodes the vote bank of Congress by deed of their own activities, Congress party is destined to face it politically, and we are facing it across the country,” he said.

The Congress leader added, “That does not mean that we have to resort to the politics of retaliation. No, this is not the philosophy of the Congress Party.”