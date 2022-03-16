Congress G-23 leaders meet over party leadership

Three days after Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad hosted a number of G-23 leaders seeking clarity on leadership at his residence here even as the party pounded on the change-seekers.

The leaders who attended the meeting included Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, MPs Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Praneet Kaur, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien, former Chief Ministers Bhupinder Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, former MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar as well as Gandhi loyalist and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Initially, the plan was to have Sibal host a dinner meeting but as his interview targeted the Gandhi family and especially on Rahul Gandhi, the G-23 leaders changed the strategy and shifted the venue to Azad’s residence. A G-23 leader told DH, “How can anyone go to Sibal’s house now after the interview. No sensible person will do that.”

Congress on its part stepped up an attack on the change-seekers amid indications that it would not hesitate to take action against Sibal. “Why should we rule this (disciplinary action) out?” a senior leader said.

Sources said the G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik had all opportunities to raise issues in CWC and they had spoken in the meeting. “Talking to the media means they have other intentions. They don’t talk about issues the party raises like those on OROP or hijab or Kashmir Files but when it comes to talking about the party, they go to the media,” the leader said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “let them hold meetings. That cannot make Sonia Gandhi weak. Let them keep talking and meeting. The entire CWC told her to take steps to strengthen the party. Those who speak other things are trying to break the party. They are not doing anything to unite the party.”

Taking on Sibal, he said that the Congress MP may be a good lawyer but cannot claim to be a good leader. “There are many who can give advice. But one should go to the ground to understand the ground reality. Only people with roots understand what needs to be done. Those who talk in the air don’t know these things,” Kharge added.

Stepping up pressure, the Chandni Chowk district Congress committee in Delhi passed a resolution seeking disciplinary action against the Sibal.

