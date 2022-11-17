Congress in no rush to solve leadership puzzle in Rajasthan

Congress is in no mood to change gears to decide the leadership question in Rajasthan immediately even as miffed senior leader Ajay Maken refused to take back his resignation as party in-charge in the state.

Sources said the party central leadership is in no hurry to effect a leadership change as demanded by Sachin Pilot, who is eyeing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's chair, even as Maken made it clear his unhappiness.

The leadership feared that any decision on changing Gehlot at this juncture would trigger infighting in the Rajasthan unit, especially at a time the ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the state in the first week of December. Also, an Assembly bypoll is also scheduled on December 4.

Sources said the central leadership was unhappy with the way Gehlot supporters stalled a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25 fearing that Pilot will succeed the Chief Minister.

The state leadership does not want to ruffle feathers at this juncture, as they want Rahul to hold a big rally in the state. A possible controversy surrounding the change in leadership could push the party into gloom. Moreover, Gehlot is also helming the party's campaign in Gujarat where Rahul Gandhi will attend four rallies in two days.

Gehlot also sought to consolidate his position by appointing loyalists Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore as coordinators for Bharat Jodo Yatra though they were facing disciplinary action for the September 25 rebellion. This had irked Maken who believed that in such a scenario, his writ as in-charge would not work.

Though there was speculation about Gehlot's future, senior leaders like AK Antony warned Sonia Gandhi against action, opining that disturbing Gehlot at this moment could be counter-productive. The new president Mallikarjun Kharge is also following a wait-and-watch approach.

After a brief lull, Pilot had last month reignited the feud attacking Gehlot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of the Chief Minister, saying it is “interesting” and “cannot be taken lightly”. Gehlot shot back with a cryptic remark that all should "maintain discipline" and refrain from making political statements.