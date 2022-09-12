Cong instigating violence: BJP slams party over tweet

Congress instigating violence: BJP slams party over tweet of burning shorts

The Congress tweeted a photo with an image of khaki shorts burning and the tagline '145 days to go' referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 12:39 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @INCIndia

Offended at the Congress's tweet on burning shorts, the BJP took swipes at the Grand Old Party on Monday.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying, "Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence."

The Congress tweeted a photo with an image of khaki shorts burning and the tagline "145 days to go" referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means," Surya said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress was advocating the ideology of killings and asked the party to take down its tweet.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Tejasvi Surya
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

We are our parents

We are our parents

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

Midday meal workers struggle to feed own families

Midday meal workers struggle to feed own families

Coloured cotton fades in the face of funding hurdles

Coloured cotton fades in the face of funding hurdles

DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank

DH Toon | Rahul's 'sympathetic' vote bank

 