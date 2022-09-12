Congress instigating violence: BJP slams party over tweet of burning shorts

Offended at the Congress's tweet on burning shorts, the BJP took swipes at the Grand Old Party on Monday.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying, "Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence."

The Congress tweeted a photo with an image of khaki shorts burning and the tagline "145 days to go" referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means. https://t.co/28qbFvKkbI — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 12, 2022

"With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means," Surya said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress was advocating the ideology of killings and asked the party to take down its tweet.

