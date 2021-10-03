Congress is too busy with internal issues, but TMC cannot sit idle, says Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a member of the Rajya Sabha and a Trinamool Congress veteran, tells Anirban Bhaumik of DH that the party led by Mamata Banerjee will continue to fight the BJP, even if other opposition parties cannot unite to take on the Narendra Modi government in 2024. Excerpts from the interview:

Why does the Trinamool Congress think that its time has come to play a greater role in national politics?

It is high time that all opposition parties are united to take on the anti-people BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If this regime continues in power, the economic security and social fabric of the country will be threatened further. Our leader Mamata Banerjee visited New Delhi after the West Bengal elections and met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. She urged all opposition parties to come under one umbrella.

But, unfortunately, so far no progress has been seen towards uniting the opposition parties. We think Congress should take the lead and take some initiatives as it has a presence across India. But the Congress seems to be busy dealing with its internal problems.

The Trinamool Congress has opened its doors for the leaders from the Congress. Is your party gaining strength at the expense of the Congress? Will it not stymie the efforts to bring opposition parties together?

The Trinamool Congress is not gaining at the expense of the Congress. If any leader from any political party expresses the desire to join us and approach us, our party leadership will surely consider it on merit. If the Congress can accept Kanhaiya Kumar from the CPI, why cannot we do the same? When we talk about united opposition, we do so very seriously. If we can forge an alliance within Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and ensure reasonable floor coordination in both the Houses, why cannot we do so outside Parliament? But the Congress does not take the initiative to bring all the opposition parties together. Should we also sit idle instead of moving ahead on our own? No, we are not an NGO, so we are trying to make our own headway.

What will be the Trinamool Congress’s role in the states, where assembly elections will take place in 2022 and 2023?

We will extend our support to the opposition parties to take on the BJP in the states where we have little or no presence. If the Samajwadi Party requests our leader to go and campaign for its candidates in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata will surely go. But we will fight wherever we have our own presence, like in Tripura or now in Goa. If we cannot have any electoral understanding with other parties before the elections, we will keep on fighting on our own.

The options for post-poll alignment and realignment of forces will remain open.

Can the Trinamool Congress have an electoral understanding with the Left Front in Tripura?

We cannot say now. They say politics makes strange bedfellows. We are fighting in our own way to oust the BJP government in Tripura.

The Left Front is also fighting in its own way. So, let us see how much headway we can make and how much hold the Left Front or the other political parties can retain in Tripura. It depends on the situation.

How optimistic is Trinamool Congress about the assembly elections in Goa?

People of Goa are disillusioned with the BJP government in the state. There is strong resentment among the BJP legislators, particularly the old loyalists, who have been sidelined after it opened its door for the defectors from the Congress. People have no faith on the Congress. Not only the Trinamool Congress, but the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and many other parties are there. There is no proposal for an opposition alliance to take on the BJP government in Goa, but the situation is fluid.

If an opposition alliance comes into existence before the 2024 elections, do you think Mamata Banerjee could be its prime ministerial candidate?

There need not be a prime ministerial candidate of any such opposition alliance. If the elections result in a hung parliament or if the possibility of a government by the parties currently in opposition comes up after the polls, the Trinamool Congress will definitely play a decisive role. The supporters and workers of the party surely like to see our leader Mamata Banerjee taking the Prime Minister’s Office.