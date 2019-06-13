Congress jittery about falling Rajya Sabha numbers

The Congress party on Thursday expressed fear that the Election Commission may hold two separate elections in Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by BJP President Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani, a move that could help the BJP.

Shah and Irani, who represented Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha, vacated their respective seats after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the feared that the Election Commission may hold separate elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats arguing that the result for Gandhinagar was declared on May 23 and that of Amethi a day later due to the long-drawn counting of votes.

“I want to add that my apprehension can be proved unfounded by a two-line statement immediately today or tomorrow by the Election Commission that there are no intentions of having separate elections for two obviously joint seats,” Singhvi said.

If the Election Commission holds a single election to both the seats, the Congress and the BJP stand to get one seat each. However, if two separate elections are held, the BJP stands to gain both the seats. The BJP has 99 legislators and the Congress has 77 legislators in Gujarat Assembly.

After a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress is concerned about its declining numbers in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led NDA is expected to gain majority in the Council of States following the biennial elections next year, which the Congress fears could give them unbridled power to make laws.

Owing to their superior numbers in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition had stalled many a contentious legislation sought to be pushed by the Modi government between 2014 and 2019, prompting the then-finance minister Arun Jaitley to question the very need to have the Upper House.

Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Party in Parliament, too had voiced concern over the party's dwindling fortunes in the Rajya Sabha and stressed on better coordination with like-minded parties.

“We must remember that our numbers in the Rajya Sabha will be challenged, and therefore it is even more important to ensure better coordination and cooperation with like-minded parties,” Sonia had said.