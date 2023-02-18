Rai booked for 'false statement' on Rahul denied plane

Congress leader Ajay Rai booked for making 'false statement' on denial for Rahul Gandhi's plane in Varanasi

Rai who had visited the airport that day alleged that the Varanasi airport authorities denied landing permission to Rahul Gandhi's plane

PTI, Varanasi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 14:59 ist
A case has been registered against Congress leader Ajay Rai at Phulpur Police Station for allegedly making a false statement that the airport authorities denied permission for Rahul Gandhi's plane to land here early this week, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered on the basis of a statement of Babatpur Airport working director Ajay Pathak.

In his statement, Pathak said that there was information regarding the arrival of Rahul Gandhi's plane on Tuesday but later the Air Traffic Controller of Kinnaur received the message that the plane will be going straight to Delhi returning from Kannur in Kerala.

Rai who had visited the airport that day alleged that the Varanasi airport authorities denied landing permission to Rahul Gandhi's plane "at the last minute" due to which he had to go to Delhi.

Rai had said that the Congress leader was coming here to attend a programme at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj.

"I am not afraid of registration of cases... it is needed to unmask the BJP government," Rai said in a statement, reacting to the development.

He also alleged that the case has been lodged against him "under the pressure of the administration under the BJP government."

Earlier too, cases were registered due to "pressure" from the BJP-led central government, he said.

Rai had started his political innings with the BJP and served as MLA from Varanasi five times. In 2012 he switched to Congress.

He had unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi as a Congress candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

