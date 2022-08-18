Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice President Dhankhar

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.
Azad had been a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Dhankhar took over as the Vice President on August 11.
"Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. @ghulamnazad pic.twitter.com/S33vcvPyYx
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 18, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip
Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank
DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free
Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use
Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains
UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales