Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice President Dhankhar

Cong leader Azad calls on Vice President Dhankhar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 15:56 ist

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Azad had been a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar took over as the Vice President on August 11.

"Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

India News
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ghulam Nabi Azad

