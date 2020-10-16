Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 16 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 16:39 ist
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credits: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he said in a tweet.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for Covid-19.

While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Britain to have a sparkly Christmas but without glitter

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

 