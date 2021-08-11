Congress leader Hariprasad slams K S Eshwarappa

Slamming Karnataka's Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa for using foul language against Congress leaders, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday said the BJP leader should get treatment at NIMHANS.

“Eshwrappa is known for using foul language against political opponents. Even he used similar words against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa earlier. Since he repeatedly uses foul language and defends the same, first he should get himself tested at NIMHANS,” Hariprasad told reporters in Delhi.

“While opposing the BJP leaders' suggestions to change Indira Canteen name, I have suggested the state government keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name on all public toilets. I will stand by what I said,” Hariprasad said.

Taking exception to Eshwarappa's recent statements, former Minister H Vishwanath said the Minister should not make provocative statements. "The Minister should always mind his language while talking and I hope Eshwarappa knows this very well," he said.