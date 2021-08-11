Congress leader Hariprasad slams K S Eshwarappa

Congress leader Hariprasad slams K S Eshwarappa

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 18:08 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Slamming Karnataka's Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa for using foul language against Congress leaders, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday said the BJP leader should get treatment at NIMHANS.

“Eshwrappa is known for using foul language against political opponents. Even he used similar words against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa earlier. Since he repeatedly uses foul language and defends the same, first he should get himself tested at NIMHANS,” Hariprasad told reporters in Delhi.

“While opposing the BJP leaders' suggestions to change Indira Canteen name, I have suggested the state government keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name on all public toilets. I will stand by what I said,” Hariprasad said.

Taking exception to Eshwarappa's recent statements, former Minister H Vishwanath said the Minister should not make provocative statements. "The Minister should always mind his language while talking and I hope Eshwarappa knows this very well," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K S Eshwarappa
B K Hariprasad
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

 