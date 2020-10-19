Congress leader Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against woman minister triggers controversy, draws NCW's ire

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks against a woman minister in Madhya Pradesh have triggered a controversy with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issuing a notice to him and writing to the Election Commission against his "irresponsible and disparaging" statement while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leaders sat on a two-hour silent fast in protest.

Nath on Sunday made the controversial remark during a bypoll campaign meeting in Gwalior's Dabra where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, a Dalit leader who left the Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia that had led to the fall of the Congress government in the state. He had said that the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Describing the remarks as "offensive and derogatory", the NCW said it has sought an explanation from Nath besides forwarding the matter to the Election Commission for taking necessary action.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the derogatory remarks made by MP Leader of Opposition #KamalNath against a woman Minister & has sought an explanation from him.Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has also written to Chief Election Commissioner for taking necessary action in the matter pic.twitter.com/wCvoQ8c0oO — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 19, 2020

The commission strongly condemns the "irresponsible and disparaging statement", it said, "At a time when we want more women to enter politics, such disrespectful remarks

against a woman leader, that too from a person holding such a responsible position is very unfortunate."

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani targeted the Gandhi family, accusing it of remaining silent on Nath's statement. "I can't understand why the Gandhi family has chosen to remain silent. This is not the first time that a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has spoken horribly about women political activists. There was the case of Digvijaya Singh earlier," she said.

"Do you really think that the Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath? I don't think so. These are the people who keep the fire burning Gandhi family's kitchen," she added.

BSP supremo Mayawati also hit out at Kamal Nath and asked Dalits to vote for the BSP to teach the Congress a lesson over this remark.

1.मध्यप्रदेश में ग्वालियर की डाबरा रिजर्व विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव लड़ रही दलित महिला के बारे में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता व पूर्व सीएम द्वारा की गई घोर महिला-विरोधी अभद्र टिप्पणी अति-शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। इसका संज्ञान लेकर कांग्रेस आलाकमान को सार्वजनिक तौर पर माफी माँगनी चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 19, 2020

"Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's indecent comment against a Dalit woman contesting bypolls from Dabra in Gwalior (division) is grossly anti-woman, highly shameful and highly deplorable," Mayawati tweeted.

In various places in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia among others sat on a two-hour silent fast in protest against the Congress leader.

On Sunday, Chouhan attacked Nath by saying it showed the "crooked and despicable mentality" of the Congress.

आज कमलनाथ जी, आज आपने अपने ओछे बयान के द्वारा कांग्रेस की विकृत और घृणित मानसिकता का फिर परिचय दिया। आपने श्रीमती इमारती देवी ही नहीं, ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र की एक-एक बेटी और बहन का अपमान किया है! कमलनाथ जी, आपको किसी भी महिला के सम्मान के साथ खिलवाड़ करने का अधिकार किसने दिया? pic.twitter.com/1m91IkSHYm — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

"You have not just disrespected Smt Imarti Devi, but each and every girl and sister of Gwalior-Chambal region...Kamal Nathji, who gave you the right to play with the respect of women?," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

Bypoll for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats is scheduled for November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10.