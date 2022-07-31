Cong leader KGF Babu's wife summoned by ED in PMLA case

Congress leader KGF Babu's wife summoned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

Congress leader Yusuf Sharief is popularly known as 'KGF Babu'

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 21:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The wife of Congress politician Yusuf Sharief, popularly known as 'KGF Babu', will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED summoned Shazia Tarannum to findout Sharief's source of income, an official from the ED said. Last month, the ED had grilled Sharief for two days. Even his son-in-law, Salman Khan, appeared for one day for an inquiry at the ED headquarters here.

Read | 3 Congress Jharkhand MLAs caught with piles of cash in Bengal suspended

Sources said that Sharief submitted a few pages of handwritten statements about his financial transactions. ED officials, while asking him to submit documents in connection with his financial transactions soon, also said that if required they would summon him again.

Earlier, ED officials had conducted search and seizure operations in properties owned by Sharief and his family members.

A real estate businessman, Sharief contested in the MLC elections as a Congress candidate from the Bengaluru Urban seat to be elected from local bodies in December 2021. However he lost the election. He came to limelight after declaring Rs 1,744 crore assets in the election affidavit. A Class 5 drop out, Sharief was a scrap dealer who made it big.

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Money Laundering
Congress
India News

