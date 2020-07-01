Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government accommodation within a month

The Centre on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the government bungalow allotted to her in Lutyen’s Delhi by August 1.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development cancelled the allocation of the official bungalow to Priyanka citing that she no longer has the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover that came with a provision for government accommodation.

The Modi government had withdrawn the SPG security cover of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka in November last year.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” the ministry said in a letter to Priyanka.

It noted that as per the rules she can stay in the same bungalow for a period of one month.

“It is, therefore, advised to vacate the house on or before 01/08/2020. Any stay beyond 01.08.2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules,” said the letter signed by G P Sarkar, Deputy Director of Estates (A-1), in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Priyanka was alloted the bungalow in 1997 on the recommendation of the Special Protection Group after she got married to Robert Vadra. The SPG had then contended that Priyanka, who was guarded by the elite force, required a bungalow of certain specification to ensure security cover.