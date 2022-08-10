Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests Covid positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 09:26 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she had tested positive for Covid-19 again and is isolating at home.

"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Priyanka Gandhi

