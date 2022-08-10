Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she had tested positive for Covid-19 again and is isolating at home.

"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted.

Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

More to follow...