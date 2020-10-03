Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Hathras videos get 1.89 crore views on Facebook

Rahul Gandhi's activism over demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim has been gaining traction over Facebook with videos on the issue notching up nearly two crore views in the past week.

Rahul’s 20 live engagements and videos on Facebook on the Hathras incident had garnered 1.89 crore views during the week from September 25 to October 2, Congress functionaries claimed.

Most of the live engagements and videos were related to the former Congress president’s attempts to visit Hathras on October 1 to meet the grieving parents of the gang-rape victim.

During the week under review, Rahul’s Facebook engagements were almost double that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling that the Congress is making a strong comeback in the virtual space where the BJP once was the unquestioned ruler.

According to the Congress, Rahul’s Facebook engagements between September 25 and October 2 topped 11.5 million against Modi’s six million.

Rahul’s popularity on the medium also rubbed off on his organisation as the Congress notched up 3.4 million engagements on its Facebook page against 2.2 million of the BJP.

According to the Congress, videos, photographs and live engagements on Rahul’s Facebook page had reached 4.87 crore persons. Two videos filmed by Rahul and shared on Facebook notched up nearly 30 lakh views.

Rahul’s Facebook page has 3.5 million likes and has to go a long way to catch up with Modi, who has 45 million likes on the social networking platform. On Twitter, Rahul has 16.3 million followers as against 62.7 million for Modi.