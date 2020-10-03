Rahul Gandhi's Hathras videos get 1.89 cr views on FB

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Hathras videos get 1.89 crore views on Facebook

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 19:39 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi-Noida border as he attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi's activism over demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim has been gaining traction over Facebook with videos on the issue notching up nearly two crore views in the past week.

Rahul’s 20 live engagements and videos on Facebook on the Hathras incident had garnered 1.89 crore views during the week from September 25 to October 2, Congress functionaries claimed.

Follow all the updates on the Hathras case here

Most of the live engagements and videos were related to the former Congress president’s attempts to visit Hathras on October 1 to meet the grieving parents of the gang-rape victim.

During the week under review, Rahul’s Facebook engagements were almost double that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling that the Congress is making a strong comeback in the virtual space where the BJP once was the unquestioned ruler.

According to the Congress, Rahul’s Facebook engagements between September 25 and October 2 topped 11.5 million against Modi’s six million.

Rahul’s popularity on the medium also rubbed off on his organisation as the Congress notched up 3.4 million engagements on its Facebook page against 2.2 million of the BJP.

Read: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and 3 other Congress representatives to be allowed into Hathras: UP Police

According to the Congress, videos, photographs and live engagements on Rahul’s Facebook page had reached 4.87 crore persons. Two videos filmed by Rahul and shared on Facebook notched up nearly 30 lakh views.

Rahul’s Facebook page has 3.5 million likes and has to go a long way to catch up with Modi, who has 45 million likes on the social networking platform. On Twitter, Rahul has 16.3 million followers as against 62.7 million for Modi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Hathras rape case
Facebook
Narendra Modi
BJP

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 