Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tests Covid positive

The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid last year too

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 20:12 ist
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has tested Covid positive and has isolated himself at home.

"After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request every one who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid last year too and was treated at a hospital in Gurugram.

