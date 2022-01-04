Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tests Covid positive

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has tested Covid positive and has isolated himself at home.
"After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request every one who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," he tweeted.
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 4, 2022
The Congress leader had tested positive for Covid last year too and was treated at a hospital in Gurugram.
