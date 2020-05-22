Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic.

He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.

I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 22, 2020

His post came on a day when India recorded its biggest single-day surge of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 1,18,447.