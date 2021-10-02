Cong leader to meet Pak officials for release of Indian

Congress leader says will meet Pak officials to secure release of Rajasthan man jailed in Karachi

Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan border, had gone missing from his home in November last year

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2021, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 07:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Congress leader Manvendra Singh on Friday said he would meet Pakistani officials to secure the release of a 19-year-old man from Barmer in Rajasthan who strayed into the neighbouring country last year and was jailed there.

Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan border, had gone missing from his home in November last year. His family members lodged a missing complaint at the Bijrad police station on November 16, 2020.

A senior BSF officer had later said Pakistan Rangers confirmed that he was in police custody in the neighbouring country.

Congress leader Singh posted purported Pakistani court documents on his Facebook page that show that Meghwal has been sentenced to six-month jail and that he was lodged in a prison in Karachi.

"I have a meeting with Pakistani officials for the release of Gemra Ram on Monday. I will make all efforts for his safe return to the country," he wrote.

It was not immediately known who Singh will meet and where.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Rajasthan
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

 