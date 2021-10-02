Congress leader says will meet Pak officials to secure release of Rajasthan man jailed in Karachi

Congress leader Manvendra Singh on Friday said he would meet Pakistani officials to secure the release of a 19-year-old man from Barmer in Rajasthan who strayed into the neighbouring country last year and was jailed there.
Gemra Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tibba along the India-Pakistan border, had gone missing from his home in November last year. His family members lodged a missing complaint at the Bijrad police station on November 16, 2020.
A senior BSF officer had later said Pakistan Rangers confirmed that he was in police custody in the neighbouring country.
Congress leader Singh posted purported Pakistani court documents on his Facebook page that show that Meghwal has been sentenced to six-month jail and that he was lodged in a prison in Karachi.
"I have a meeting with Pakistani officials for the release of Gemra Ram on Monday. I will make all efforts for his safe return to the country," he wrote.
It was not immediately known who Singh will meet and where.
