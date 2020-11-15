Congress leader likens Virat Kohli to Anushka's dog

Congress leader Udit Raj likens Virat Kohli to Anushka Sharma's dog

Virat had tweeted a video requesting people to avoid bursting crackers and protect the environment, celebrating the festival ‘with a simple diya’

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2020, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 23:04 ist
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (left), Udit Raj (right). Credit: PTI Photos

As various states pressed for ‘greener’ Diwali to curb pollution, Virat Kohli took it to Twitter to spread the same message. However, the Cricketer received backlash on social media for advocating cracker-free Diwali. In the midst of this, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj made some tweets on Kohli's message that created further uproar.

While apparently defending Kohli for his message, Raj dubbed the Indian cricket team captain as his wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘dog’.

The Congress spokesperson tweeted that, “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog, Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog".

Further attacking those who targeted Kohli, the Congress leader wrote, “You people need to get your DNA checked to show if you are Indians or not?”

Later, pointing out the uproar that he recieved for his first tweet, Raj said, “Virat Kohli's suggestion was welcome but some rascals started abusing on Twitter. I am sure the government is watching it like there is a silent consensus. Action has not been taken against them yet. They cannot be human. They are calling the dog even worse. There is no one more loyal than the dog.”

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udit Raj
Congress
Diwali
firecrackers
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma

What's Brewing

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Which has more air pollution - Urban or rural India?

Which has more air pollution - Urban or rural India?

 