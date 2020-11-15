Congress leader Udit Raj likens Virat Kohli to Anushka Sharma's dog

As various states pressed for ‘greener’ Diwali to curb pollution, Virat Kohli took it to Twitter to spread the same message. However, the Cricketer received backlash on social media for advocating cracker-free Diwali. In the midst of this, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj made some tweets on Kohli's message that created further uproar.

While apparently defending Kohli for his message, Raj dubbed the Indian cricket team captain as his wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘dog’.

The Congress spokesperson tweeted that, “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog, Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog".

Further attacking those who targeted Kohli, the Congress leader wrote, “You people need to get your DNA checked to show if you are Indians or not?”

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

Later, pointing out the uproar that he recieved for his first tweet, Raj said, “Virat Kohli's suggestion was welcome but some rascals started abusing on Twitter. I am sure the government is watching it like there is a silent consensus. Action has not been taken against them yet. They cannot be human. They are calling the dog even worse. There is no one more loyal than the dog.”