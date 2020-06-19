Congress leader's 'COVID Queen', 'Nipah Princess' remarks against Kerala health minister invite criticism

A remark of Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran against Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja that she was trying to earn 'COVID Queen' title has triggered widespread criticism. Even a campaign asking Ramachandran to tender apology was trending on the social media.

Ramachandran alleged that the health minister was trying to earn publicity over COVID-19. "The health minister only played the role of a guest actor in the state's fight against NIPAH. But she earned the title of Nipah Princess. Now she is trying to get the title COVID Queen," Ramachandran said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday while addressing a day-long fasting of Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to protest against the government for insisting on COVID test for all NRIs before returning.

While many on social media accused Ramachandran of being misogynistic and demanded him to tender apology, Shailaja was being widely appreciated for her fight against nipah and COVID-19 by recollecting the international attention Kerala earned in the fight against nipah and now against COVID-19. Many who took up the '#MullappallyShouldApologize' campaign on Twitter alleged that Ramachandran was jealous at Shailaja's effective work and he was feeling frustrated.

Strongly condemning the statement, CPM leader Brinda Karat demanded Mullappally to tender a public apology. She said that it was a shame for the Congress that a party state president made such a sexiest and derogatory statement.

Meanwhile, Mullappally later stated that he stand by what he said. He said that he did not criticise women, but only flayed the attempts to grab the claims for the effective work of health workers.