Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Digvijaya Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said they have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions,” Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said on Twitter on Friday.

Surjewala had addressed political rallies for the Maski assembly bypoll on April 11 and a press conference at the AICC Headquarters on April 14.

I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 16, 2021

Singh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, said he has been placed under home quarantine after being tested positive for Covid-19.

Badal, a former Union Food Processing Minister, too said she had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

“I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions,” the Akali Dal leader said.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh (retd) too has isolated himself after several of his ministry employees tested positive for Covid-19.