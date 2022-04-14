Congress leaders to chalk out agenda for 'Chintan Shivir'

After the poll debacle in five states and discontent simmering within the party, the Congress will hold a brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir' likely next month. Ahead of the session, the party's CWC will meet to finalise the agenda.

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders like Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who are holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the congress working committee (CWC) and the Chintan Shivir.

The Chintan Shivir has been necessitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party. The G-23 is up against Rahul Gandhi and his team, even as the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been holding meetings with the dissidents to cull internal rift.

Sonia Gandhi on April 5 while addressing the parliamentary party had said that the revival of the party was essential for democracy and the results of the elections were "shocking" and "painful".

In her address, she had said, "Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone...it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well.

"I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The Congress working committee (CWC) has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organisation. Many are pertinent and I am working on them."

She said that it was important to put forth a roadmap and for that, a 'Shivir (meeting)' should be held.