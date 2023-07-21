Congress leaders wish Mallikarjun Kharge on birthday

Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha turned 81 on July 21.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leaders on Friday wished party president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday, saying his experience and wisdom are a source of strength for all party workers.

Extending birthday greetings to Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished him good health and happiness.

"Your wisdom and experience is a source of strength for all Congressmen and women across the country," she tweeted.

Kharge succeeded Sonia Gandhi in 2022 as Congress chief and became the first non-Gandhi to occupy the post in 24 years.He is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

