Congress least bothered about welfare of people: Kailash Chaudhary

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday alleged that the Congress is least bothered about the welfare of people and involved only in “vote-bank politics”.

Chaudhary was in Rajasthan to address election meetings in rural areas of the Chauhtan assembly constituency in support of party candidates for the upcoming zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

Attacking the Congress, he said the party’s motive only is to “divide and rule and move ahead”.

"Congress is not interested in development and change the fate of the common man. It does politics of vote-bank and appeasement only. Its only job is to do manipulative politics," the Union minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare alleged.

In the interest of the country, there is a need to rise above politics of vote-bank and move forward on the politics of development, Chaudhary said.