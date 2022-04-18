Cong may face Telangana hurdle over tie-up with Kishor

Congress may face Telangana hurdle over tie-up with Prashant Kishor

Kishor is reportedly a strategist for the ruling TRS in Telangana, where the Congress is in staunch opposition to the party

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 16:53 ist
Credit: PTI Photos

The Congress's renewed poll strategy, under the guidance of Prashant Kishor, may hit a roadblock in Telangana—the state carved out under the guidance of the Congress when it was in power in the Centre—due to Kishor's reported allegiance to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. 

With the Congress still reeling from the damaging poll results in five states earlier this year, the party's senior leadership has held several meetings, most recently with poll strategist Prashant Kishor. 

The meeting with Kishor has prompted the possibility of a tie-up at the national level, with party sources saying that Kishor presented the party with a road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read — Prashant Kishor presents 2024 polls strategy to Congress leadership

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress and the TRS are at loggerheads over several issues. The Congress has been repeatedly attacking chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over an array of issues.

Following the Congress leadership's meeting with Kishor, there was also speculation that the Telangana Congress may ally itself with the TRS. However, The All India Congress Committee in-charge of the state, Manickam Tagore, dismissed the rumours in a sharply worded tweet.
 

