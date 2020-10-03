Congress MPs hit the streets seeking justice for Hathras victim

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the driver’s seat, more than 50 Congress MPs and hundreds of party workers, led by Rahul Gandhi, hit the streets demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim, a moment seen by many as a sign of revival of the party to take on the BJP.

After being turned away on Thursday, Rahul postponed the tractor rally in Punjab by a day and set off on Saturday afternoon to share the grief of the victim’s family in Boolgarhi village near Hathras with a busload of Congress MPs in tow.

Apprehending a face-off with Uttar Pradesh police, Priyanka was seen in the driver’s seat of an SUV with Rahul seated next to her and party MPs following in separate vehicles and minibusses.

The delegation was stopped on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway on the Delhi-UP border, where party workers had gathered in huge numbers to support their leaders.

Waving the national tri-colour and raising slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party workers clashed with the police who stopped the Congress leaders from travelling to Hathras.

“Happy to see the Congress hit the streets under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The party has always stood for the rights of the marginalised and the oppressed. Wish I was there,” senior Congress leader Margaret Alva said.

After a brief stand-off at the inter-state border, the UP government allowed a delegation of five leaders to proceed to Hathras instead of the huge Congress delegation.

As police caned Congress workers, Priyanka was seen getting out of her vehicle to rush to the aid former MP Kamal Kishore and Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary, who were at the receiving end of the police action.

Priyanka was seen telling the policemen not to resort to cane charge and also urging party workers to return, before joining her brother to proceed to Hathras.

The mobilisation by the Congress was also visible in Hathras, where Seva Dal members and party workers had lined up on either side of the road as Rahul and Priyanka reached the village late Saturday evening.