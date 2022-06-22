Congress MPs, MLAs show support for Rahul

Congress MPs, MLAs from across country gather at party headquarters to show support for Rahul

Gandhi said they are raising their voice against the Modi government's politics of revenge and vendetta politics

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 14:40 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress MPs and legislators from across the country have gathered at the party headquarters here to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for five days, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The former party president and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were welcomed with slogans when they reached the AICC headquarters. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the gathering

Among those present were Chattisgarh Chief Minister and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

"MLAs and MPs have come to express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot told reporters.

"Our MPs and MLAs are raising our voice against this conspiracy. All institutions of the government are busy in this endeavour," his colleague Jairam Ramesh added.

He said some MLAs and MPs had been stopped from coming here and the party would go ahead with the planning of its "Bharat Jodo yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting October 2.

"The Congress will continue to plan for Bharat jodo, but we will not let this Sonia Gandhi-todo, Rahul Gandhi-todo happen," he said.

He said they are raising their voice against the Modi government's politics of revenge and vendetta politics.

"This is a government of maximum vendetta and minimum governance," Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for 50 hours over five days in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi
Enforcement Directorate
National Herald
India News
Congress

