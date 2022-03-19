Congress names its RS candidates from Assam, Kerala

Congress names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam, Kerala

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2022, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 03:48 ist
Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively.  

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said.  

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.  

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

Congress
Ripun Bora
Assam
Kerala
Rajya Sabha
Indian Politics

