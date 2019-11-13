Congress, NCP to sit in opposition

The President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP failed to stake their claim to form the government. However, when the battle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was on, many speculated that the Congress and NCP would extend their support to the Shiv Sena. But denying such possibility, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier said, "I want to make it clear that we will be in Opposition and play the role of a strong Opposition....we don't want to have any role in the govern

ment formation...the BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate, our best wishes to them."

Also read: Mandated to sit in Oppn, says Cong-NCP