Congress not able to decide stand on Lord Ram: Poonia

Congress not able to decide its stand on Lord Ram: Satish Poonia

There is no debate regarding the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', as it represents our Sanatani culture, he said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 00:27 ist
Satish Poonia. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday said the Congress has not been able to decide on it stand on Lord Ram, while slamming the party over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that the BJP has 'separated' Ram and Sita.

Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Congress has still not been able to decide its stand on Shri Ram. It is the Congress, the Congress only, which is the most averse to Ram."

"Congress was against the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, It also resorted to divisive politics for vote banks. There is no debate regarding the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', as it represents our Sanatani culture."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satish Poonia
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 