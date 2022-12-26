Congress not able to decide its stand on Lord Ram: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday said the Congress has not been able to decide on it stand on Lord Ram, while slamming the party over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that the BJP has 'separated' Ram and Sita.

Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Congress has still not been able to decide its stand on Shri Ram. It is the Congress, the Congress only, which is the most averse to Ram."

"Congress was against the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, It also resorted to divisive politics for vote banks. There is no debate regarding the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', as it represents our Sanatani culture."