Congress plans nationwide protests against farm laws, stalling Parliament session

Stepping up pressure on the Modi government on farm laws, Congress will organise protests across the nation on January 15 by laying siege on Raj Bhawans. The party is also planning to stall Parliament proceedings during the Budget Session.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of AICC General Secretaries and AICC in-charges of states to chart out the protest programme to express solidarity with the farmers who have been agitating for the repeal of the farm laws for the past 44 days.

Addressing a press conference, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the Modi government for asking the agitating farmers to approach the Supreme Court for resolution of their concerns.

“This is the first government in the history of India which is woefully abdicating its responsibility and asking the farmers to approach the Supreme Court,” Surjewala said.

"The Modi government has lost the moral authority to rule,” he told reporters.

Surjewala also asked the Supreme Court to introspect why the farmers were not keen on legal intervention to address their concerns.

“What are the reasons that the farmers are not keen to approach the Supreme Court. The Court also needs to introspect,” Surjewala said.

He accused the Modi government of trying to tire out the farmers, who are sitting at borders of the national capital since November 26 last year.

“In the last 40 days, the government has held eight meetings and they are only giving next dates of talks,” Surjewala said, adding that the government is responsible for the death of over 60 farmers during the protest.

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 29 and continue till April 8 with a three-week recess.