Congress plans protest outside ED offices in Mumbai, Nagpur against summons to Sonia, Rahul

Rattled by summons issued to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Congress is planning a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on Monday.

Senior Congress party leaders and ministers will be present for the protest, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

“The BJP government was working in violation of the democratic principles and Constitution of the country,” Patole said. “The Modi government has turned the central investigative agencies like CBI, ED, Income Tax, NCB into puppets and they are being misused to silence the opposition. Leaders of opposition parties across the country are being raided and action is being taken against them. The Congress party has been constantly raising its voice against the oppressive, tyrannical and arbitrary rule of the BJP,” Patole said.

“The Congress took to the streets to hold the BJP accountable on issues like the three black agriculture laws, inflation and unemployment. The BJP has been shocked to see the enthusiasm of the Congress party in the recently organised Navsankalp Shivir in Udaipur and which is why to pressurise our leaders, ED notices are being sent to them in false and fabricated cases. To protest against the BJP government's conspiracy, the Congress party will hold a protest,” he said.