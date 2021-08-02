Congress politicking Assam-Mizoram border issue: Rijiju

BJP MPs on Monday gave a memorandum to PM Modi about parties like Congress politicking Assam-Mizoram border issue & making proactive statements, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
"Series of confidence-building measures have taken place over last few days. Yet actions of Congress remain as devious & mischievous," the memorandum said.
More to follow...
