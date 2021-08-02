Congress politicking Assam-Mizoram border issue: Rijiju

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 02 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 14:38 ist
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MPs on Monday gave a memorandum to PM Modi about parties like Congress politicking Assam-Mizoram border issue & making proactive statements, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said. 

"Series of confidence-building measures have taken place over last few days. Yet actions of Congress remain as devious & mischievous," the memorandum said. 

More to follow...

Kiren Rijiju
Narendra Modi
Mizoram
Assam
Congress

