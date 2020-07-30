Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 30 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 21:11 ist
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday evening admitted to Ganga Ram hospital after she complained of stomach ache.

Doctors attending on her said that the condition of the 73-year-old leader was stable.

“Congress President, Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today (Thursday) evening at 7 p.m to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable,” D S Rana , Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.

Earlier, Gandhi was hospitalised in February for treatment of a stomach ailment.

