Shivamogga's Srinivas BV appointed Youth Cong President

Congress President Sonia Gandhi appoints Shivamogga's Srinivas BV as Youth Congress President

Srinivas, a native of Shivamogga in Karnataka, had been discharging duties as the interim president of the IYC since July 7 last year

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:01 ist
Srinivas B V. Credit: Facebook/SrinivasINC

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Srinivas B V as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, rewarding his hard work during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the migrant workers' crisis.

Srinivas, a native of Shivamogga in Karnataka, had been discharging duties as the interim president of the IYC since July 7 last year after the abrupt resignation of the then Chief Keshav Chand Yadav.

“Congress President has appointed B V Srinivas, interim President, IYC as the President of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

This is the first major appointment by the Congress President after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Srinivas has been at the forefront during the pandemic and the migrant crisis and has been reaching out to farmers during the ongoing agitation by setting up medical camps and distributing food among the protestors.

“This is the result of your hardwork and dedication. I thank Congress President, Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji for encouraging hardworking and committed youth leadership,” Rajeev Satav, former Youth Congress President, said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
K C Venugopal
shivamogga
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Youth Congress

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 