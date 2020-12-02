Congress President Sonia Gandhi appoints Shivamogga's Srinivas BV as Youth Congress President

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Srinivas B V as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, rewarding his hard work during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the migrant workers' crisis.

Srinivas, a native of Shivamogga in Karnataka, had been discharging duties as the interim president of the IYC since July 7 last year after the abrupt resignation of the then Chief Keshav Chand Yadav.

“Congress President has appointed B V Srinivas, interim President, IYC as the President of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect,” AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

This is the first major appointment by the Congress President after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Srinivas has been at the forefront during the pandemic and the migrant crisis and has been reaching out to farmers during the ongoing agitation by setting up medical camps and distributing food among the protestors.

“This is the result of your hardwork and dedication. I thank Congress President, Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji for encouraging hardworking and committed youth leadership,” Rajeev Satav, former Youth Congress President, said.