Congress revokes ex-Union minister Shakeel Ahmed's suspension

Former Union minister Shakeel Ahmed's suspension from the Congress for contesting as an Independent candidate from a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar last year was revoked on Wednesday.

The move comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

All India Congress Committee Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil welcomed Ahmed back in the "Congress family" over a year after he was suspended in May 2019.

Gohil also posted on Twitter AICC general secretary Motilal Vora's letter in which he said that the Congress president was glad to revoke the suspension with immediate effect.

Ahmed was suspended from the party last year for contesting as an Independent from the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

The party had said last year that Ahmed -- who had won the Madhubani seat for the Congress in 2004 -- has been suspended with immediate effect for going against the party decision.