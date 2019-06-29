Congress seeks new allies in Maharashtra

The Congress party is seeking new allies in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming assembly election, with Rahul Gandhi approving talks with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The decision to look for new allies in addition to the existing NCP was taken at a meeting of leaders from Maharashtra chaired by Rahul at his residence Saturday evening.

After the meeting, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan told reporters that a decision was taken to contest the upcoming assembly elections in alliance with like-minded parties and was open to talks with Ambedkar's VBA.

The new outfit launched by Prakash, the grandson of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, had contested the Lok Sabha election in alliance with AIMIM, and dented the prospects of Congress candidates in at least eight parliamentary seats, including that of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

The Congress managed to win only one of the 26 Lok Sabha seats it had contested in the recent general elections in alliance with the NCP.

In Maharashtra, Congress has been rocked with desertions with its legislature party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil joining the BJP soon after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 of the 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress is aware of the challenges ahead.

Saturday's meeting at Rahul's residence was attended by AICC General Secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, senior leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Satav, Hussain Dalwai, Nana Patole, new CLP leader Vijay Vadettiwar, among others.

The Congress and the NCP had contested the 2014 assembly elections separately after they failed to reach an agreement for seat-sharing. Congress had won 42 seats in the 288-member assembly, while NCP emerged victorious on 41 seats.

For 2019, Congress is trying to rope in Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Peasants and Workers Party besides the NCP and VBA.