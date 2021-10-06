Congress sees Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy as opportunity to derive political mileage, says BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to fan unrest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging that the Gandhi family is using the tragedy as an opportunity to derive political mileage as it has been facing questions from Congress leaders.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader alleged that dictatorship prevails in the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said "irresponsibility" has become his second name.

The Congress has been trying everything to "provoke" people to cause violence, he said, asking Gandhi to desist from attempts aimed at getting votes from the crisis.

With the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh earlier not allowing most opposition leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Patra said maintaining peace has been the top priority.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who wanted to go to the site of Sunday's violence and meet families that lost their members. Now the state government has allowed them to travel to the place.

Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that there is no democracy in the country and dictatorship prevails, noting that he had never faced protests from BJP workers for his press conferences, while Congress members threw tomatoes and agitated outside their leader Kapil Sibal's residence for his critical comments about the party's functioning.

"There is democracy in the country and that is why you are holding the press conference," he said.

Gandhi always tries to spread misinformation, and it has been our endeavour to highlight this, the BJP spokesperson said, adding that whatever happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was painful.

Noting that farmer leaders and the local administration had coordinated to deal with the crisis after eight persons. including four farmers, died, he said an "impartial probe" is on into the violence and people should not give irresponsible statements that may obstruct justice.

He alleged that the Gandhi family had nothing to do with either farmers or any other section of society.

"They are not even concerned about the Congress. All they want is that their fortunes should not be scuttled," Patra said.

Hitting back at the Rahul Gandhi over his allegation of corruption at the government, the BJP spokesperson took a dig at him, saying he and his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are on bail in the alleged National Herald corruption case.

With Gandhi claiming that farmers have been "systematically attacked" by the government, he said they have been "systematically uplifted", citing a number of pro-farmers schemes.

The BJP leader referred to the recent baton charge on farmers by police in Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, and asked if Gandhi ever spoke to the state chief minister regarding this.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged that "dictatorship" prevails in the country with farmers being "systematically attacked" and politicians not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet families hit by the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

After initially denying permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Uttar Pradesh government has now allowed him and Priyanka Gandhi to visit the district.

