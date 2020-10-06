Congress ‘Shahehshah’ not serious about promises made: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi took a jibe at the Congress saying its ‘Shahenshah’ Rahul Gandhi was not serious about promises by his party during Lok Sabha elections. "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken its election manifesto seriously and has been implementing assurances given," Joshi said.

"Congress has been opposing the very reforms it once assured, but the BJP has been honouring them to empower farmers," he said.

Joshi, speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, said that Congress's preaching and practicing mechanisms are different from the BJP. "During the UPA regime, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh constituted a committee on agricultural reforms which, had categorically represented that farmers should be made free from agents and middlemen," he said. "Congress had it in its manifesto and BJP too had it."

Hailing the BJP, he said the party honoured promises made in the manifesto as they were committed to fulfilling assurances given, while Congress made a namesake manifesto to be presented before the election as a formality and was not serious about it.

He also alleged that the Congress and its alliance partners were misguiding people and farmers about agriculture reforms saying that minimum support price (MSP) was not part of the new act.

"Congress has ruled the country for almost 60 years and should make known when was MSP made law. Rahul Gandhi has more knowledge or maybe must have read it in law books and should tell us which laws mention MSP. Until now MSP in the country has been through executive order and not law," Joshi stated.

The Minister also added that the new farm laws will free farmers from the clutches of commission agents and middlemen. They will be able to sell their produce to any individual or company without paying a commission. APMCs too were not closing and farmers could sell their produce there. "In contract farming too, buyers have to honour the prices agreed," he said.

Training his guns at the Gandhi family, he said that the Congress wanted to retain commission agents in the government to benefit themselves. "The grand old party has been opposing new laws as they want agents to suck the blood of farmers. It’s a party of agents and middlemen," he alleged demanding that Congress apologise for misguiding farmers and the common man.

Joshi said that the Shiromani Akali Dal succumbed under pressure by agents in Punjab and walked out of the alliance. "In Punjab, farmers have to pay 8.5% commission to agents to sell their produce, you can imagine the money being made," he added.