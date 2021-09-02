Congress should decide on Goa poll alliance as soon as possible: NCP

The Congress party in Goa should decide on the contours of a poll-alliance with NCP as well as other like-minded parties right away, the national party's general secretary Praful Patel told reporters on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet here, Patel also said that his party is in informal touch with the Congress leadership over forming an alliance in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, but added that if the alliance does not come through, the NCP would not hesitate to try other political options.

"Congress should reach out to NCP and if they have other minded parties in mind in September itself, so that every party has a few months to prepare in those assembly segments so that there is a better chance of success," Patel said.

The NCP leader said that a decision on whether to go-ahead with the alliance should be made by the Congress within "10 to 15 days", which would help the opposition parties to "work unitedly" to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have spoken to the Congress informally and we have indicated that we have been in alliance in past in Goa together and it would be better and in the interest of the overall politics in Goa that all like-minded parties like Congress, NCP should work together and have an alliance like in the past," Patel also said. The NCP had tied up with the Congress and other regional parties to cobble up an alliance government from 2007-2012.

Patel also said that he was in contact with leaders of other political parties in Goa, including the Goa Forward party, which is headed by former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

"I have met Vijai Sardesai and he has also told me that he is also waiting to hear from the Congress party. Let us see now what happens. I do not want to comment beyond this. It is important that all political forces who are like-minded should come together as soon as possible in the interest of the state and politics of Goa," Patel also said.

A Congress-NCP alliance would be crucial to the fortunes of the Congress party, which is gearing up to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the coastal state.