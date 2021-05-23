Congress slams Centre for stretching decision on Class 12 exams

Congress on Sunday slammed the Modi government for stretching the decision on conducting CBSE Class 12 exams for months and demanded cancellation of the exams.

Lending her support to students raising their voice against the board exams, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the indecision on the exams was taking a toll on the mental health of children who were wondering how to appear for the exams wearing PPE kits.

“Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.Their health and safety MATTERS,” Priyanka said on Twitter.

“Why are we not learning our lessons,” she asked.

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 23, 2021

Her remarks came on a day when the Centre held consultations with state education ministers on conducting the Class 12 board examinations. Maharashtra Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad pitched for vaccination of students and teachers before conducting the exams.

“This is high time we need to define our priorities. For us, students are the topmost priority. Exams can be reconsidered and reconducted. The policy should be – No exams until every student gets vaccinated,” Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

“I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months,” Gandhi said.

“I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well being. It’s about time our education system incorporates sensitivity towards children’s well being and starts taking these issues seriously,” she said.