Congress sore over JD(S) not returning its 2020 favour

Congress sore over JD(S) not returning favour of support to Gowda in 2020

Sources said the Congress was expecting that the JD(S) would support it this time

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2022, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 07:47 ist
Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh is Congress’ first choice. Credit: Getty Images

The JD(S) not returning the favour for supporting H D Deve Gowda in the 2020 Rajya Sabha elections appears to have miffed the Congress, ahead of the June 10 polls to the Upper House from Karnataka.

Sources said the Congress was expecting that the JD(S) would support it this time, in a reciprocal measure for its support to the party when it did not have enough numbers to send the former prime minister to the Rajya Sabha two years ago.

A senior leader who was involved in the preparations for the elections said Congress had sought JD(S)' support for its candidate, but the latter did not oblige. 

The regional party fielded D Kupendra Reddy as its candidate. 

In retaliation, Congress announced the candidature of Mansoor Ali Khan as its second nominee, though it does not have the numbers to ensure his election.

A candidate needs 45 votes to win one of the four seats and the Congress does not have enough votes to ensure Khan’s victory.

Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh is Congress’ first choice. 

The JD(S), with 34 MLAs, also does not have enough numbers and it needs another 11 votes.

The Congress has made it tough for the JD(S) as it has not taken kindly to the latter's decision not to support the Congress' second candidate.

“We do not have the numbers. We know that. If JD(S) stands by its secular credentials, it should vote for us. It is for them to decide,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

There are four Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs and the BJP will be able to get its two candidates, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor Jaggesh, elected.

It has fielded Lehar Singh Siroya as its third candidate. The Congress has enough numbers to ensure Ramesh’s victory. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Congress
H D Deve Gowda
JD(S)
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

India’s largest optical telescope becomes operational

India’s largest optical telescope becomes operational

Queen kicks off historic jubilee celebrations

Queen kicks off historic jubilee celebrations

DH Toon | Food vs 'that Akshay Kumar movie'

DH Toon | Food vs 'that Akshay Kumar movie'

When Kamal was a diehard fan of Puttanna, Dr Raj 

When Kamal was a diehard fan of Puttanna, Dr Raj 

'Tomb of Sand' to be published in US in 2023

'Tomb of Sand' to be published in US in 2023

 