Congress sore over JD(S) not returning favour of support to Gowda in 2020

The JD(S) not returning the favour for supporting H D Deve Gowda in the 2020 Rajya Sabha elections appears to have miffed the Congress, ahead of the June 10 polls to the Upper House from Karnataka.

Sources said the Congress was expecting that the JD(S) would support it this time, in a reciprocal measure for its support to the party when it did not have enough numbers to send the former prime minister to the Rajya Sabha two years ago.

A senior leader who was involved in the preparations for the elections said Congress had sought JD(S)' support for its candidate, but the latter did not oblige.

The regional party fielded D Kupendra Reddy as its candidate.

In retaliation, Congress announced the candidature of Mansoor Ali Khan as its second nominee, though it does not have the numbers to ensure his election.

A candidate needs 45 votes to win one of the four seats and the Congress does not have enough votes to ensure Khan’s victory.

Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh is Congress’ first choice.

The JD(S), with 34 MLAs, also does not have enough numbers and it needs another 11 votes.

The Congress has made it tough for the JD(S) as it has not taken kindly to the latter's decision not to support the Congress' second candidate.

“We do not have the numbers. We know that. If JD(S) stands by its secular credentials, it should vote for us. It is for them to decide,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

There are four Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs and the BJP will be able to get its two candidates, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor Jaggesh, elected.

It has fielded Lehar Singh Siroya as its third candidate. The Congress has enough numbers to ensure Ramesh’s victory.